Head to Head Analysis: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 13.44% 13.09% 6.25% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $458.30 million 2.70 $61.59 million $0.09 20.78 Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.68 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Olaplex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Olaplex has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Olaplex and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 1 7 1 0 2.00 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Summary

Olaplex beats Natura &Co on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company markets its products through its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

