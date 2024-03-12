Head to Head Comparison: Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) & FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) and FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Itafos and FMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itafos 0 0 0 0 N/A FMC 1 12 5 0 2.22

FMC has a consensus price target of $74.53, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given FMC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Itafos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of FMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Itafos and FMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itafos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FMC $4.49 billion 1.79 $1.32 billion $10.53 6.10

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Itafos.

Profitability

This table compares Itafos and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itafos N/A N/A N/A FMC 29.45% 12.98% 4.08%

Summary

FMC beats Itafos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc. operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid. It also owns interests in the Farim, a phosphate mine project situated in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; Araxá, a rare earth element and niobium mine and extraction plant project that is situated in Minas Gerais, Brazil; and Santana, an integrated phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project, which is located in Pará, Brazil. The company was formerly known as MBAC Fertilizer Corp. and changed its name to Itafos Inc. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Itafos Inc. is a subsidiary of CL Fertilizers Holding LLC.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

