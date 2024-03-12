Head-To-Head Review: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $1.05 billion 1.38 -$4.21 million ($0.03) -373.00 IAC $4.37 billion 0.95 $265.94 million $2.48 20.93

Analyst Recommendations

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bumble and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 3 12 0 2.80 IAC 0 1 9 0 2.90

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $17.93, indicating a potential upside of 60.19%. IAC has a consensus target price of $78.69, indicating a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than IAC.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -0.40% -0.17% -0.11% IAC 6.09% -4.15% -2.67%

Volatility & Risk

Bumble has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

