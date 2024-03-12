Head to Head Survey: Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) & Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Get Fosun International alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fosun International and Teijin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fosun International N/A N/A N/A $0.84 0.69 Teijin $7.54 billion N/A -$130.94 million ($0.30) -28.67

Fosun International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teijin. Teijin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fosun International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fosun International N/A N/A N/A Teijin -0.78% -0.56% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fosun International and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fosun International and Teijin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fosun International 0 0 0 0 N/A Teijin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Fosun International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fosun International pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.8%. Teijin pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fosun International pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teijin pays out -46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Fosun International beats Teijin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fosun International

(Get Free Report)

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services. The Happiness segment operates and invests in tourism and leisure, fashion consumer, and lifestyle industries. The Insurance segment operates and invests in the insurance business. The Asset Management segment engages in the asset management and market investments activities. The Intelligent Manufacturing segment operates and invests in the intelligent manufacturing business; and produces iron and steel ore. It is also involved in the capital investment and management, property development, retail, and reinsurance businesses; sale of iron and steel products; retail of jewelry; manufacturing and trading of dairy products; and provision of banking and financial, and medical consultation services, as well as digital and intelligent solutions. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Fosun International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun Holdings Limited.

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.