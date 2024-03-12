Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

