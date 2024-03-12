Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $639.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

