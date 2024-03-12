Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

