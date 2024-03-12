HF Foods Group (HFFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

Shares of HFFG opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. HF Foods Group has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in HF Foods Group by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 1,109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.