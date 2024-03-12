Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 22,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 85,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of Houston American Energy worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

