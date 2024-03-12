H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Down 1%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 5,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 28,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

