Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.22

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.22 and traded as high as $42.41. Hub Group shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 257,990 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

