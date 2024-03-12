Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

