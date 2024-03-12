Huntsman Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,697 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 485% compared to the average daily volume of 2,340 put options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 115.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 56,598 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huntsman by 47.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 94,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 179.25%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
