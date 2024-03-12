HUYA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of 543% compared to the typical volume of 1,325 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after acquiring an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

