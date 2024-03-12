ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $26.14. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 3,130,183 shares traded.
ICICI Bank Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
