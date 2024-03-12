ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.68

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $26.14. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 3,130,183 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,611 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

