iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Shares Down 2.5%

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.
