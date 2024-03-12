IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Insider David Meaden Sells 294,000 Shares of Stock

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total value of £185,220 ($237,309.42).

IDOX Stock Performance

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 63.40 ($0.81) on Tuesday. IDOX plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

IDOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of IDOX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

Featured Articles

