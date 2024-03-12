Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 22,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 169,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Imunon Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Imunon by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imunon during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

