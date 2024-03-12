Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

IART opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

