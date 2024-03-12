Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

