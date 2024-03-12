Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,288 shares of company stock worth $20,855,393. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.