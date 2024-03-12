InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading Down 2.7%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 26,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 82,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

InterCure Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

