Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60). Approximately 33,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.68).

Intuitive Investments Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.64. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,125.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Investments Group Plc intends to invest in early and later-stage life sciences businesses operating primarily in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.