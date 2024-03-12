Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 172.25 ($2.21). Approximately 251,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 327,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.19).

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.90. The company has a market cap of £312.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,870.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.