Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 9,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
