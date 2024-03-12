Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 9,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBBQ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,940,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.