Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

