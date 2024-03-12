Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.38. 62,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 105,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,445,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

