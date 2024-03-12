Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. 18 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $217.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.