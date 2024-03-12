Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.96. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 134,627 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

