Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.96. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 134,627 shares.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.