Investors Buy Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 22,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,043 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 59.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 114.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE:BB opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

