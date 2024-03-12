Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 29,472 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average volume of 23,469 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.7 %

UNH opened at $489.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $451.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

