Investors Buy Large Volume of Capri Put Options (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 50,678 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,939 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

