Investors Buy Large Volume of Geron Put Options (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 35,399 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 2,006 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.55. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

