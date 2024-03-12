Investors Buy Large Volume of Geron Put Options (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 35,399 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 2,006 put options.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shares of GERN stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.55. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
