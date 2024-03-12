Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,223 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 506% compared to the average daily volume of 1,357 put options.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.71. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 490,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

