Investors Buy Large Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 6,878 call options.

Tellurian Stock Performance

TELL stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 100.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 198,546 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

