Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 31,766 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,532% compared to the average volume of 564 call options.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.