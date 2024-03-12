Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Shares Up 119.3%

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 119.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Irwin Naturals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Irwin Naturals
Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.
