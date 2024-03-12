iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 11,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 32,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

