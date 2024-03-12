iShares Core High Dividend ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 15,898 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,899% compared to the typical daily volume of 318 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

