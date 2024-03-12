iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

