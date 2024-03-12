iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:EFV)

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 29,872 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,007% compared to the average daily volume of 328 call options.

EFV opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after buying an additional 145,515 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

