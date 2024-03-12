iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.61% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $57,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $188,259,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

