IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 5.4% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 34,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 52,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

IT Tech Packaging Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.