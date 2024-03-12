Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

