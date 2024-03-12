JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.55% of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

