John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $11.83. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 99,861 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 447,941 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 254,527 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,561,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

