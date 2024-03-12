John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $11.83. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 99,861 shares.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
