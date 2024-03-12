JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
