JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 96,676 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.64% of VeriSign worth $133,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,215. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

