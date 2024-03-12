JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $137.58 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,723,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of JD.com worth $137,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

