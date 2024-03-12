JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $137.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.52% of Aramark worth $137,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 112.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Aramark by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aramark by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 451.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aramark

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.